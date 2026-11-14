FILE PHOTO - Residents walk in a street in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine after a drone strike in April. (is associated with: «Family dies in drone strike in western Russia») Dmitry Yagodkin/TASS via ZUMA Press/dpa

A family of three was killed and one person injured in the western Russian region of Belgorod from a Ukrainian drone attack, according to official reports on Saturday.

A drone directly struck a residential building in the settlement of Proletarsky in the Rakitnoye district, the region's operational headquarters said.

Proletarsky is only about 20 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. In addition, at least nine people were reportedly injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in the Belgorod region overnight.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, 29 Ukrainian drones were intercepted, some of them over the Moscow region, which surrounds the capital.

In turn, the Russian military deployed 96 drones against targets in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement. Of these, 81 were reportedly intercepted. Drones hit eight locations.

The local power supplier reported power outages in parts of the north-eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy following the Russian attacks.

The road across the dam of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Station in the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia was completely closed to traffic on Saturday morning. No official explanation was given.

For security reasons, the route had faced repeated short-term restrictions. The city only has two other bridge connections via Khortytsia Island to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River. Zaporizhzhia is located just over 20 kilometres from the Russian-Ukrainian front line.

Ukraine has been defending itself, with Western assistance, against a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022.