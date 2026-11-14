FILE PHOTO - The Microsoft logo can be seen on the Microsoft Germany headquarters building in Munich. (is associated with: «Microsoft service fully restored after massive global outage») Sven Hoppe/dpa

Microsoft's massive global disruption to its central cloud services is over, the company said from its US headquarters late on Friday evening.

All systems were running again, the company said on its website and on X. The problems affected not only the Outlook email service but also services in the Microsoft 365 cloud package generally.

The company's Teams app did not work properly due to the outage, nor did its AI assistant Copilot. Connections to third-party providers were temporarily disrupted, including AI services such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

The company, based in Washington state, said on Friday afternoon that it had made gradual progress in rectifying the situation.

Microsoft later stressed that the outage was an in-house problem and not caused by a cyberattack or AI-related activity.

It said there was also no link to the technical glitch that had led to thousands of flight cancellations in the United States on Friday evening. That was due to an earlier upgrade of network capacity. A problem introduced during that upgrade only surfaced after recent network changes, the company said.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the disruption involved instability in radio and radar systems, with routers shutting down after becoming overloaded with data.

The underlying problem, he said, was that older analogue and newer digital systems were operating alongside each other.