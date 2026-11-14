FILE PHOTO - People are walking through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (is associated with: «US lifts nationwide ground stop but flight disruption expected») Jen Golbeck/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop after around four hours on Friday following air traffic control communication problems, but widespread flight disruption was expected to continue.

Thousands of flights were cancelled during the shutdown, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the United States.

"Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable," the FAA said on X, adding that some departures were resuming.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that restoring normal operations would take time, partly depending on the availability of airline crews. He said he hoped more flights would be operating on Saturday.

Aircraft already in the air when the suspension took effect were able to land, but further disruption was expected as aircraft and crews were out of position for subsequent flights.

Duffy says government not to blame

The ground stop was imposed following air traffic control communication problems.

Duffy said the disruption involved instability in radio and radar systems, with routers shutting down after becoming overloaded with data. The underlying problem, he said, was that older analogue and newer digital systems were operating alongside each other.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said efforts by Duffy and the FAA to patch the system had overwhelmed the older technology, arguing that such temporary fixes were not working.

Duffy rejected suggestions that the government was to blame, saying it was old technology that had failed, not new systems.

President Donald Trump's administration has frequently blamed problems in US aviation on inaction by the administration of his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

The US air traffic control network has developed over decades, leaving a patchwork of old and new technology. Earlier this month, Duffy announced plans to phase out computer systems dating back to the 1980s, some of which still use floppy disks, by the end of 2028.

Mullin said the nationwide suspension had been imposed as a precautionary measure. There was no indication that a cyberattack had caused the disruption, although nothing could yet be ruled out, he told reporters at the White House.

Mullin also said the disruption was not linked to the Microsoft outage earlier this week.

The FAA has only halted take-offs nationwide twice - After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and in January 2023, due to a failure in the system used to transmit messages to pilots. That suspension was lifted after several hours.

Disruption affects Europe

US-bound flights from Europe were temporarily suspended overnight in response to the disruption in the US. The restrictions were lifted on Saturday morning, although some cancellations and delays were expected.

The immediate impact at German airports was relatively limited, partly because of overnight flight restrictions.

At Frankfurt airport, four flights to the US scheduled for Saturday were cancelled because the aircraft due to operate them had been unable to arrive from the US on Friday, an airport spokeswoman told dpa.

Three flights departing Frankfurt on Friday evening were also diverted back to Germany.

At Munich airport, two flights from the US failed to arrive, forcing the cancellation of three flights to Charlotte and Houston scheduled for Saturday. Further delays were expected, an airport spokesman told dpa.