German climate activist Luisa Neubauer (front) takes part in a protest organized by the climate movement Fridays for Future on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on Friday. (is associated with: «Climate activists to protest in Antalya as COP31 hits halfway point») Torsten Holtz/dpa

Civil society groups have called for a demonstration in central Antalya on Saturday as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Turkey reaches its halfway point.

Organizers said they expected thousands to join the protest against environmental destruction and to highlight the consequences of the climate crisis.

The demonstration, which they said had been given authorization, is scheduled to begin at 1 pm (1000 GMT).

Turkish authorities frequently ban large gatherings, particularly protests critical of the government. During the NATO summit in Ankara in July, authorities imposed a sweeping ban on demonstrations and detained dozens of people.

A parallel "People's Climate Summit" involving hundreds of civil society organizations from Turkey and abroad is also due to begin in Antalya this weekend. Discussions over the coming days will cover environmental degradation, the transition away from fossil fuels and democracy.

The event will give local groups and experts who struggle to make their voices heard at the UN conference a platform, co-organizer Süheyla Dogan told dpa.

Dogan, who belongs to an association working to protect the Mount Ida range in western Turkey, said she did not expect a sincere commitment to climate action from the host country, citing plans to expand a coal-fired power plant in western Turkey and other environmentally harmful projects.

The UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya is set to conclude on November 20 after two weeks of negotiations. This year's talks are focused on putting existing pledges into practice, including cutting emissions and securing financing for developing countries.