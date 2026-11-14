FILE PHOTO - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (not pictured) attend a joint press conference at the presidential palace in Tehran. (is associated with: «Cuba preparing for possible US military attack, president says») -/Iranian Presidency/dpa

Cuba is preparing for a possible US military attack, President Miguel Díaz-Canel said on Friday following remarks by US President Donald Trump that were widely interpreted as a threat.

"We are determined to repel any attempt at foreign military aggression against our country," Díaz-Canel said.

He stressed, however, that Cuba was a peaceful country and posed no threat to US national security.

Asked by radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday whether he would consider military intervention to "free" Cuba, Trump replied: "I want to get Cuba done before I leave."

"We're watching it very closely. It's doing very poorly. It's essentially a failed place, nation, whatever you want to call it," Trump said.

Trump's term in office ends in January 2029.

Regular military exercises in Cuba

Díaz-Canel criticized repeated statements by US politicians about possible military action against Cuba, without mentioning Trump by name.

The Cuban leader made the remarks during a National Defence Day event in Boyeros, south of Havana, attended by senior military officers, Communist Party members and local officials.

Cuba has held regular military exercises and defence coordination meetings since a US military operation in Venezuela in January, during which authoritarian president Nicolás Maduro was captured and taken to the United States.

Soldiers have also been providing civilians with basic military training as part of Cuba's "War of All the People" defence strategy.

Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of US military intervention in Cuba. In October, ahead of the US midterm elections, he suggested that US warships returning from the Iran war could sail to Cuba and remain off its coast. He said Cuba's leaders would then surrender.