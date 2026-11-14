FILE PHOTO - The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. (is associated with: «Flights from Europe to US face delays after ground stop lifted») James D. Decamp/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Passengers travelling from European countries to the United States on Saturday could face delays following widespread disruption to US air traffic.

European air traffic management agency Eurocontrol urged airlines to issue delay notices for flights that had initially been unable to take off.

Eurocontrol also removed a notice announcing the temporary suspension of US-bound flights from Europe from its website on Saturday morning.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop imposed on Friday after around four hours, by which time thousands of flights had been cancelled and tens of thousands of passengers left stranded.

According to media reports, arriving aircraft at many US airports had to wait for gates to become available before passengers could disembark.

The full impact on scheduled trans-Atlantic flights from Europe on Saturday remained unclear, but significant disruption was expected as aircraft and crews were now out of position for subsequent flights.

According to media reports and travellers on social media, some flights from the US to Europe were still able to depart on Friday evening because they were not affected by the suspension.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said instability in radio and radar systems had prompted the nationwide ground stop.