Some patients have spent years misdiagnosed with food allergies, rushed to emergency rooms again and again, while a disease of the oesophagus was quietly building up in their throats. Christin Klose/dpa

Allergists in the US are warning of a rising caseload of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a throat disease sometimes mistakenly diagnosed as a food allergy when it manifests and leads to years of trouble with swallowing.

“Not every frightening reaction after eating is anaphylaxis,” said allergist Talal Nsouli of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), warning that EoE can result in “repeated emergency visits before the correct diagnosis is made.”

“When throat tightness, difficulty swallowing or food impaction recur, especially with negative food allergy testing, we should think about EoE,” Nsouli told delegates attending the ACAAI’s annual scientific meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

A white blood cell called an eosinophil builds up in the oesophagus, leading to swelling and irritation. And if left long enough, including following misdiagnosis or months and years spent trying to pinpoint a food allergy, it can leave a patient struggling to swallow.

While EoE is an allergic condition of the oesophagus, it is not a “true food allergy,” the ACAAI explained, noting that the diagnoses of cases has risen seven-fold since 2009.

And while it is not a food allergy, people with related conditions such as asthma, hay fever, eczema - and food allergies - are more likely to have EoE than others.

The ACAAI conference was told of case studies of 29 adults who were dispatched to an allergist following multiple emergency department visits and misdiagnoses of food allergy and anaphylaxis with symptoms such as a tight throat, trouble swallowing, chest pain, drooling and food getting stuck in the oesophagus.

On average, it took five years before the correct diagnosis - EoE - was made. “Early recognition can prevent years of uncertainty and progressive eosophageal damage,” Nsouli said.