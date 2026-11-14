FILE PHOTO - Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina in action against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova during their women's singles quarterfinal match of the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament. (is associated with: «Svitolina books last-four spot at WTA Finals by beating Sabalenka») Marijan Murat/dpa

Elina Svitolina twice recovered from losing her serve at the start of a set to beat Aryna Sabalenka and book her place in the last four of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

The Ukrainian immediately went 2-0 down but bounced back to win six of the last seven games to take the first set 6-3, only for her opponent to rally and level things up with the same score in the second.

Svitolina was then broken again at the start of the third but found a spark to break back three times and although Sabalenka - who two days ago lost 11 matches in a row as Mirra Andreeva secured her semi-final place - saved three match points, she made a quick exit after her opponent closed out her first victory in six meetings against the world number two.

"Very happy with the performance. It was not an easy match. It was a little bit of a roller coaster," Svitolina told Sky Sports.

"I played well in the first set, she stepped up the game and the third I tried to put 'extra' ball over the net."

After spending almost two hours on court, Svitolina will return to face Wimbledon champion Linda Noskov on Saturday.

"I knew from the start of the tournament this would be a possibility but I have no regrets or complaints. I'm in the semi-final and that's amazing for me," she added.

Andreeva, who has a semi-final against Jessica Pegula, dispatched Diana Shnaider - called up as a replacement after Karolina Muchova withdrew with illness two hours before the match - 6-1, 6-1 in 55 minutes and has still to drop a set.

Aged 19 years and 193 days, the French Open champion becomes the youngest player in the tournament's history to win all three round-robin matches, breaking the record set by Serena Williams in 2000 at 20 years and 34 days.