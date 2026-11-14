undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Travel
US aviation authority lifts nationwide ground stop
12 days ago
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a nationwide suspension of take-offs after around four hours, the agency said on its website.
Thousands of flights were cancelled during the shutdown, with long queues forming at airports across the country.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had earlier said the suspension was imposed as a precautionary measure following air traffic control communication problems.
The exact cause of Friday's disruption remained unclear.