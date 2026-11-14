FILE PHOTO - People are walking through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (is associated with: «US aviation authority lifts nationwide ground stop») Jen Golbeck/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a nationwide suspension of take-offs after around four hours, the agency said on its website.

Thousands of flights were cancelled during the shutdown, with long queues forming at airports across the country.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had earlier said the suspension was imposed as a precautionary measure following air traffic control communication problems.

The exact cause of Friday's disruption remained unclear.