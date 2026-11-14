FILE PHOTO - US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after a press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. (is associated with: «Trump, Xi and Putin to meet in China next week, White House says») -/Kremlin/dpa

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are to hold trilateral talks in China next week, the White House said on Friday.

Trump plans to discuss a possible reduction in global nuclear weapons stockpiles at the meeting, it said.

The talks are to take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which is being held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The meeting would mark the first time the three leaders have held trilateral talks. All three attended the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019, but did not meet as a group.

Prospects for a new nuclear arms treaty

A US official played down expectations of a concrete outcome or agreement on nuclear arms reductions, saying the meeting should instead be seen as a starting point.

Trump has repeatedly called for a new nuclear arms control agreement to replace the New START treaty signed by the United States and Russia in 2010, which expired in February.

The treaty limited the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and launchers held by the two countries.

Trump proposed a new, long-term agreement when the treaty expired and has also pushed for China to be included in future nuclear arms control deals.

He has also said the United States is already holding talks with Russia and China on nuclear disarmament.

In late 2025, Trump drew international attention when he announced plans to resume US nuclear weapons testing, although it later emerged that the tests would not involve nuclear explosions.

Trump argued that the US should not be the only country refraining from testing. Around the same time, Putin instructed his government to assess the feasibility of possible nuclear weapons tests.

Will the war in Ukraine be discussed?

The meeting comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to find a way to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations resumed US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi earlier this week for the first time in more than eight months.

Trump has long sought to persuade Xi to work with Washington towards ending the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

China remains a major trading partner for Russia, with its imports of Russian oil providing significant revenue for Moscow. Beijing is also considered an important diplomatic supporter of Russia on the international stage.

The talks in Shenzhen will also mark Trump's first face-to-face meeting with Putin since their bilateral summit in Alaska in August 2025.

Xi last visited Trump at the White House in September, while Putin travelled to Beijing for talks with the Chinese leader in May.