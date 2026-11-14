FILE PHOTO - People are walking through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (is associated with: «US take-offs halted as flights from Europe suspended») Jen Golbeck/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Thousands of flights were cancelled or delayed across the United States after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all take-offs nationwide on Friday due to air traffic control communication problems.

The disruption also forced the suspension of all US-bound flights from Europe.

A spokeswoman for European air traffic management body Eurocontrol said it was unclear when flights to the US could resume.

"That doesn't depend on us," she said, pointing to the situation in the United States.

Tens of thousands of passengers were left stranded at US airports, while aircraft already in the air when the suspension took effect gradually began landing.

The disruption is also expected to have a knock-on effect on air travel even after the technical problems are resolved, as aircraft will be out of position for subsequent flights.

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the nationwide suspension had been imposed as a precautionary measure and warned it could take "some time" to lift.

There was no indication that an attack had caused the disruption, nor was there any danger to passengers or the public, he told reporters at the White House.

Mullin said air traffic radio communications were functioning normally in two US regions, but did not specify which ones.

Cause of disruption unclear

CNN reported that some aircraft already in the air when the suspension took effect had been forced to switch to emergency radio frequencies.

The FAA has only halted take-offs nationwide once before since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 - in January 2023. On that occasion, the disruption was caused by a failure in the system used to transmit messages to pilots, and the suspension was lifted after a few hours.

American Airlines said shortly after the suspension was announced that its flights would be affected for the rest of the day.

Shares in car rental company Hertz rose 10% in after-hours trading as investors anticipated increased demand from stranded air travellers.

Ageing air traffic control systems

The US air traffic control system relies on infrastructure developed over decades, some of which is considered outdated.

Earlier this month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced plans to retire computer systems dating back to the 1980s, some of which still use floppy disks, by the end of 2028. The systems are used for tasks including weather information.

The FAA also began introducing a new artificial intelligence-based air traffic management system this week.

Asked whether the new technology could have caused the disruption, Mullin said no possibilities were being ruled out.

The company behind the system denied any connection to the problems in a post on X.

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth said she would demand answers from the FAA.