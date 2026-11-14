FILE PHOTO - A display at Cologne Bonn Airport shows delays and flight cancellations. (is associated with: «Flights from Europe to US suspended amid air traffic control problems») Thomas Banneyer/dpa

All flights from Europe to the United States have been suspended following technical problems with the US air traffic control system, European air traffic management body Eurocontrol said.

A spokeswoman for Eurocontrol said it was unclear when flights to the US could resume.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all take-offs nationwide on Friday following communication problems, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded at airports.

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the suspension was a precautionary measure and warned it could take "some time" to lift.