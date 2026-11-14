undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Travel
Flights from Europe to US suspended amid air traffic control problems
11 days ago
All flights from Europe to the United States have been suspended following technical problems with the US air traffic control system, European air traffic management body Eurocontrol said.
A spokeswoman for Eurocontrol said it was unclear when flights to the US could resume.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all take-offs nationwide on Friday following communication problems, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded at airports.
US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the suspension was a precautionary measure and warned it could take "some time" to lift.
3