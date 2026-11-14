FILE PHOTO - US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after a press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. (is associated with: «Trump, Xi and Putin to meet in China next week, White House says») -/Kremlin/dpa

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are to hold trilateral talks in China next week, the White House said on Friday.

Trump plans to discuss a possible reduction in global nuclear weapons stockpiles at the meeting, it said.

The talks are to take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The meeting would mark the first time the three leaders have held trilateral talks.