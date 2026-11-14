FILE PHOTO - Candles burn at a makeshift memorial on the steps of the Monument de la Republique on the 10th anniversary of Paris attacks. (is associated with: «Group raises €500,000 for tipster in 2015 Paris attacks») Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/dpa

A French victims' association said it had raised some €500,000 ($550,000) for a woman whose tip helped police track down the suspected operational mastermind of the November 2015 Paris terrorist attacks and apparently thwart another massacre.

Friday marked 11 years since gunmen and suicide bombers attacked the Bataclan concert hall, the Stade de France stadium, restaurants and bars, killing 130 people and injuring hundreds more.

Life for Paris said its fundraising campaign for the tipster, known by the pseudonym "Sonia," ended at midnight.

Sonia has since lived under police protection at an undisclosed location, using a new identity. The security measures severely restrict her private life.

The association's then-president, Arthur Dénouveaux, launched the appeal just over a year ago to support her and recognize her actions.

Before the Islamist attacks, Sonia, a mother living near Paris, had taken in a cousin of Abdelhamid Abaaoud, whom investigators identified as the suspected operational mastermind of the attacks that killed 130 people.

After the attacks, she attended a meeting between Abaaoud and his cousin, recognized the wanted man and learned of plans for further attacks in the La Défense business district outside Paris.

She alerted police, and special forces raided the hideout. Abaaoud, another Islamist militant and his cousin were killed.

Dénouveaux told broadcaster France Info that Sonia deserved to be called a hero, praising her extraordinary modesty and willingness to prevent a massacre regardless of the personal cost.

In a message on the fundraising platform, Sonia thanked supporters, saying the donations had enabled her to repay loans and help others.

"What I did 11 years ago, I would do again tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or whenever," she said.