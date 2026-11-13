FILE PHOTO - People are walking through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (is associated with: «Flights grounded at all US airports due to 'communication issue'») Jen Golbeck/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has halted take-offs at all US airports following an air traffic control "communication issue," US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Friday.

Duffy wrote on X that FAA technicians were working to resolve the issue.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin later said at the White House that the suspension had been imposed as a precautionary measure. There was so far no indication that a cyberattack had caused the disruption, he said.

The FAA has only suspended air traffic across the United States one other time since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 - in January 2023. On that occasion, the trigger was a failure in the system used to transmit messages to pilots, and the suspension was lifted after a few hours.

The specific cause of Friday's suspension remained initially unclear. According to media reports, several air traffic control centres had reported communication problems.

CNN reported, citing a pilot, that some aircraft already in the air were having to switch to emergency radio frequencies.

There was initially no indication of how long the suspension might last.