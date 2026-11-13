FILE PHOTO - An F-15E Strike Eagle of the United States Air Force's (USAF) 48th Fighter Wing, stationed at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, take off from RAF Coningsby, supported by UK ground crews as part of a training exercise, using what USAF calls Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concepts. (is associated with: «US Air Force responds to suspected drone activity over UK base») Joe Giddens/PA Wire/dpa

The US Air Force said it has responded to "suspected unauthorized drone activity" over the British Royal Air Force (RAF) base Lakenheath in Suffolk.

It added that "no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected" and encouraged people to report "any unusual or suspicious activity to local authorities."

The British Ministry of Defence said the situation "is now resolved" and it is "working closely" with the US Air Force to establish the facts.

Downing Street insisted earlier this week that British airbases are safe and their security is a "top priority" after US aircraft were moved from nearby RAF Mildenhall, also in Suffolk.

RAF Lakenheath said in September that it was on "Charlie alert," the second-highest threat level that can be issued by the US Department of Defense.

It is home to the 48th fighter wing, also known as the Liberty Wing, with almost 7,000 active-duty personnel making it the largest US fighter operation in Europe, according to the official base website.

A US European Command spokesperson said on Friday evening: "I can confirm that this evening US Air Force Security Forces personnel responded to suspected unauthorized drone activity over RAF Lakenheath."

"No personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected."

"We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, US and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families."

"Protecting our shared community is a joint responsibility and we encourage everyone to support this effort by reporting any unusual or suspicious activity."

"We work closely with our host nation counterparts to keep a vigilant and proactive security posture around our bases and installations."

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "We are coordinating with all relevant parties regarding reports of unauthorized drone activity at RAF Lakenheath this evening."

"USAF Security Forces personnel responded to the reports and the situation is now resolved."

"We are working closely with them to establish the facts. We will provide updates in due course."

Nick Timothy, West Suffolk lawmaker, posted on Facebook: "Following the speculation about the alarm at RAF Lakenheath, I have been in touch with the authorities at the base. I am told there is no threat to the public, and the incident is now resolved."

"Given the raised threat level, I continue to encourage everyone to report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to the authorities."

"And I also encourage the Ministry of Defence and US Air Force to communicate as freely as operational security constraints allow them."

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.

Earlier this year, police investigated an alleged terror plot at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and a trespass incident at RAF Molesworth in Cambridgeshire. Both bases are used by the US Air Force.

Several American refuelling tankers were moved from Mildenhall to Germany and other locations in an effort to deal with a threat from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week.

US President Donald Trump said in October that "some threats" led the US to pull its bombers from Fairford.

The Fairford incident took place against the backdrop of ongoing war between the US and Iran.