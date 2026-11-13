FILE PHOTO - People are walking through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (is associated with: «Flights grounded at all US airports due to 'communication issue'») Jen Golbeck/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has halted take-offs at all US airports following an air traffic control "communication issue," US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Friday.

Duffy wrote on X that FAA technicians were working to resolve the issue.

The FAA has only suspended air traffic across the United States one other time since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 - in January 2023. On that occasion, the trigger was a failure in the system used to transmit messages to pilots, and the suspension was lifted after a few hours.

The specific cause of Friday's suspension remained initially unclear. According to media reports, several air traffic control centres had reported communication problems.