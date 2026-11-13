Germany's Brajan Gruda (C) celebrates scoring his side's third goal with Germany's Maximilian Mittelstaedt (L) and Joshua Kimmich during the UEFA Nations League, league phase, group A2 match between Serbia and Germany at Rajko Mitic Stadium. (is associated with: «Germany alive in Nations League after win over Serbia») Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany remain in contention for a spot in the Nations League quarter-finals after a commanding 3-1 win against Serbia on Friday evening.

It was a second win for coach Jürgen Klopp since he replaced Julian Nagelsmann after Germany's disappointing World Cup earlier this year. The first victory also came against Serbia in their first leg in October.

Germany set the tone early on and broke the deadlock in the third minute after Srdan Babić deflected Kai Havertz's header into the net.

Florian Wirtz doubled their lead in the 14th as Klopp and his players headed into the break with a feeling they could have scored more goals.

Debutant Brajan Gruda had a fine effort in the 50th to make it 3-0, before Babić made up for his earlier mistake by pulling one back for Serbia in the 56th.

But the Serbians went down to 10 men after Vanja Dragojević was sent off in the 76th minute. Andrija Zivković also saw red in the 89th.

The match was played behind closed doors after Serbia were handed a sanction due to racist and discriminatory behaviour by their fans. But around 5,000 guests, most of them kids under 15 years old accompanied by teachers or football coaches, were allowed to attend the game.

Germany remain third in Group A2 but now tied with second-placed Greece on eight points. Leader Netherlands are on 11 points after thrashing the Greek 7-0 and Serbia are last with no points.

The top two teams advance to the quarter-finals, while the bottom two are either relegated to League B or have to fight for League A survival in the play-offs. Germany, however, are at least safe from direct relegation.

Next up for the Germans is a crucial clash against the Netherlands in Berlin on Monday.

Germany's Brajan Gruda celebrates scoring his side's third goal with Germany's Maximilian Mittelstaedt during the UEFA Nations League, league phase, group A2 match between Serbia and Germany at Rajko Mitic Stadium. (is associated with: «Germany alive in Nations League after win over Serbia») Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany's Brajan Gruda scores his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League, league phase, group A2 match between Serbia and Germany at Rajko Mitic Stadium. (is associated with: «Germany alive in Nations League after win over Serbia») Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany's Brajan Gruda and Serbia's Srdjan Babic battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League, league phase, group A2 match between Serbia and Germany at Rajko Mitic Stadium. (is associated with: «Germany alive in Nations League after win over Serbia») Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany's Kai Havertz heads the ball toward the goal during the UEFA Nations League, league phase, group A2 match between Serbia and Germany at Rajko Mitic Stadium. (is associated with: «Germany alive in Nations League after win over Serbia») Christian Charisius/dpa