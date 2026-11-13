A tanker collided with a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans on Friday, local media reported.

Several people were in the water following the collision, including 15 civilians and two firefighters, a fire service spokesman told CNN. He said everyone in the water appeared to be safe, adding that two firefighters were also on board the ship to evacuate people.

The cruise ship was carrying over 130 passengers at the time of the incident, CNN reported, citing port authorities.

Footage from the scene showed the river cruise ship capsizing after the impact.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said he was on his way to New Orleans. "We are aware of the incident on the Mississippi and we are in close contact with local officials and law enforcement," he wrote on X.