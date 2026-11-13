Participants in a nationwide climate strike organized by Fridays for Future are gathered with signs and banners at a rally before a demonstration. (is associated with: «Tens of thousands join Fridays for Future climate protests in Germany») Bodo Marks/dpa

Tens of thousands of people took part in Fridays for Future demonstrations across Germany, scheduled to coincide with the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Turkey, organizers said.

Protests were held in around 70 locations across the country on Friday, according to the group.

Organizers counted around 3,500 participants in Berlin, 2,500 in Cologne and 3,000 in Hamburg. Freiburg and Cologne also saw protests, with around 1,000 people taking part in each.

Fridays for Future is calling on Germany and other industrialized countries to provide more money to help developing countries adapt to global warming and its severe consequences, which include droughts, heatwaves, floods and other extreme weather events.

Activists also demonstrated on the COP31 grounds in Antalya, calling for greater ambition in the fight against global warming.

Luisa Neubauer, a leading organizer and spokeswoman for Fridays for Future in Germany, was among them. She criticized world leaders attending the negotiations, saying they could not be relied upon and accusing them of creating "a climate hell."

In its appeal for nationwide demonstrations, the movement said Germany had a "historic, global responsibility" to settle its "climate debt" now and to campaign for a global phase-out of coal, oil and gas.

The two-week COP31 negotiations are focused on combating global warming as well as pushing for more aid for vulnerable nations so they can better adapt to its consequences.