FILE PHOTO - American singer Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet of the MTV Europe Music Awards. (is associated with: «Taylor Swift to perform at CMA Awards for first time in 13 years») Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

(PA Media/dpa) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift is to perform at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards for the first time in 13 years.

The 36-year-old is nominated for Single Of The Year at the awards, which will be held in Nashville on November 18, for her song "I Knew it, I Knew You" – which featured in "Toy Story 5."

She last appeared at the CMA Awards in 2013, when she sang her song "Red" with singers including Vince Gill and Alison Krauss, and received the Pinnacle Award.

Swift also made a surprise appearance at the awards’ 2016 edition, when she presented the Entertainer Of The Year Award to country singer Garth Brooks.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of her first appearance at the awards in 2006, before she won her first CMA Award in 2007 with the Horizon Award for best new artist.

In 2009, she became the youngest artist ever to be named Entertainer Of The Year.

This year’s awards will also see a tribute to singer Dolly Parton, who died earlier this year, and performances from the likes of Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves and Luke Combs.

It comes after Swift hinted she would attend the awards in a post on her Instagram story earlier this year following her nomination.

Swift married NFL star Travis Kelce in a star-studded wedding at New York’s Madison Square Garden venue in July, and in October she became the youngest artist ever to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The awards launched in 1967 and are held annually, with the winners determined by more than 7,000 members of the CMA, which when established in 1958, became the first trade organisation formed to promote an individual genre of music.

The CMA Awards will be streamed live on Disney+.