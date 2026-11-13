The Microsoft Outlook and Teams app is visible on a computer screen. The major outage at Microsoft continues. Many companies and consumers worldwide are cut off from the software giant’s core cloud services. (is associated with: «Microsoft 'deeply sorry' for global outage, says cause fixed») Robert Michael/dpa

Microsoft said on Friday it was "deeply sorry" for a global outage that disrupted email, meetings and other essential tools, adding that it had fixed the underlying problem and was restoring services to remaining customers and regions.

The US software giant blamed a "technical issue" introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. It said the incident was unrelated to a cyberattack, artificial intelligence or AI agents.

"We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services," Microsoft said in a statement.

The outage began at around 1600 GMT on Thursday and continued into Friday, cutting governments, schools, companies and consumers off from cloud services that underpin daily work around the world.

Disruptions to the company's apps and tools extended beyond the Outlook email service to the wider Microsoft 365 suite, including the video calling app Teams. Microsoft's AI assistant Copilot and connections to third-party providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic also experienced problems.

Microsoft said it had restored services "gradually" because of the scale of demand, checking stability at each stage.

"While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration," the company said.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners," it added. "We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously."

Microsoft said it would publish a full report on the incident once its review was complete.