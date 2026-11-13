FILE PHOTO - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin. (is associated with: «Zelensky criticizes US satellite internet curbs along front line») Niall Carson/PA Wire/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has again criticized speed restrictions on the US-controlled Starshield satellite internet service in Ukraine, saying they hamper the country's ability to counter drone attacks.

"Unfortunately, these restrictions remain in place along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video address on Friday.

He said Ukraine's foreign and defence ministries had been instructed to raise the issue "with all the relevant agencies in America."

Zelensky described the restrictions as a "very bad signal," saying they undermined Ukraine's drone defences.

"And they also send Russia a signal that America might seemingly be willing to treat our temporarily occupied land differently," he said. "We count on the speed being restored."

A day earlier, Zelensky had complained that restrictions had reappeared, particularly over Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

Similar restrictions were imposed in mid-October. At the time, Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX operates the Starlink satellite network, accused Kiev of using the civilian service for drone attacks in violation of its terms of use.

Starshield, a military satellite internet service also provided by SpaceX, is controlled by the US government.

Ukraine's military has used Starlink-based internet for communications since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukrainian aerial and maritime drones equipped with Starlink terminals also carry out remotely controlled attacks on targets in the Black Sea and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.