FILE PHOTO - Leader of the Democrats 66 party (D66) Rob Jetten after Dutch parliamentary elections in the House of Representatives in October 2025. (is associated with: «Dutch coalition survives marathon crisis talks over 'millionaire tax'») Robin Utrecht/ANP/dpa

The Netherlands' minority government has averted collapse for now, with the three-party coalition agreeing on Friday after more than seven hours of crisis talks to attempt a fresh start following a bitter dispute over a new tax on the wealthy.

Prime Minister Rob Jetten and his coalition partners have yet to agree on the specifics of how they will work together going forward. Talks are set to continue over the weekend, he said.

Jetten described the situation as difficult and acknowledged that relations within the coalition were strained. "That must improve - in terms of policy, politics and personal relations," he said.

The coalition of Jetten's centrist D66, the conservative Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and the pro-business People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) took office just under nine months ago.

Earlier on Friday, VVD politicians had declared that the coalition no longer existed in its current form, leaving the three-party alliance looking all but finished.

Fight over 'millionaire tax'

The VVD had threatened to withdraw after D66 and the CDA joined forces with the left-wing opposition party Pro to pass a tax reform introducing a special levy on very wealthy residents - the so-called "millionaire's tax."

Parliament approved the reform late on Thursday despite the VVD's firm opposition. The VVD accused its partners of violating their coalition agreement.

The dispute reflects a broader divide over the government's direction that has dogged the alliance since it took office.

The VVD wants to secure parliamentary support from radical right-wing parties and firmly rejects cooperation with the Pro. D66 and the CDA, by contrast, have sought compromises with the left-wing opposition party.

Highly fragmented parliament

Jetten's government lacks a majority in both houses of parliament, forcing it to seek opposition support to pass legislation.

Forming a new government capable of securing a majority would be extremely difficult if the coalition collapsed. The Dutch parliament is fragmented into 17 parliamentary groups, with radical and far-right parties holding nearly a third of the seats.

Most parties oppose new elections, fearing another prolonged period of political deadlock. Three Dutch governments have collapsed prematurely in less than five years.

Jetten's government took office in February after D66 narrowly won last year's election ahead of right-wing populist Geert Wilders. The previous government, the first involving the far right, collapsed after 11 months of instability.