FILE PHOTO - The Deutsche Boerse indices are displayed on a scoreboard in the trading floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. (is associated with: «European stocks end on mixed note after cautious session») Arne Dedert/dpa

European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as investors made cautious moves amid uncertainty over the outlook for the AI trade and possibility of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December, though optimism about corporate earnings aided sentiment a bit.

Energy stocks gained ground in positive territory as oil prices rebounded after US President Donald Trump said Washington could forgo a deal with Tehran.

Brent crude futures retreated after climbing to $97.13 a barrel.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.02% up. The UK's FTSE 100 climbed 0.36% and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.09%, while Germany's DAX settled lower by 0.08%. Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.29%.

Among other markets in Europe, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Turkey closed higher.

Austria, Finland, Greece, Iceland and Ireland ended weak, while Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden closed flat.

In the UK market, Polar Capital Technology Trust dropped 3.4%. 3i Group, Antofagasta, Computacenter, Anglo American Plc, Weir, Scottish Mortgage, Pershing Square Holdings, Rolls-Royce Holdings, ICG, F&C Investment Trust, Melrose Industries and Glencore lost 1%-2.3%.

Aviva gained about 3.4% after reporting strong trading update. The insurance and financial services group said general insurance premiums increased 19% to £11.8 billion ($15.6 billion) in the first nine months of this year, from £10 billion in the prior-year period.

UK and Ireland general insurance premiums grew 27% to £8.5 billion, while Canada premiums rose 2% on a constant currency basis to £3.3 billion. Assets under management increased 19% to £267 billion from £224 billion, while net flows rose 31% to £10.9 billion. Wealth customer numbers exceeded 6.1 million.

Centrica surged nearly 4%. Associated British Tobacco climbed 2.3%. Autotrader Group, Sainsbury (J), Imperial Brands, Relx, SSE, Shell, Tesco, Unilever, Spirax, BP, Diageo, British American Tobacco, St. James's Place, Admiral Group and Haleon advanced 1%-2%.

In the German market, Infineon lost more than 4%. Hochtief ended down 2.5%. MTU Aero Engines, Heidelberg Materials, Porsche Automobil Holding, Rheinmetall, Vonovia, Siemens and Siemens Energy shed 0.8%-1.25%.

Brenntag moved up 2.3%. E.ON, Fresenius Medical Care, Deutsche Boerse, Munich Re, Allianz, Henkel and Hannover RE gained 0.9%-1.7%.

In the French market, ArcelorMittal shed more than 3%. Kering ended down 2.2%. Safran, Legrand, STMicroElectronics, Airbus and Stellantis also ended notably lower.

Teleperformance rallied more than 2.5%. TotalEnergies, Pernod Ricard, Danone, EssilorLuxottica, Carrefour, Edenred, Bureau Veritas, Orange, L'Oréal, AXA, Renault, Dassault Systèmes and Bouygues gained 0.7%-1.8%.

In economic news, data released by Germany's Federal Statistical Office showed German wholesale prices increased at the fastest pace in more than three years in October due to elevated energy prices. Wholesale prices climbed 8.8% on a yearly basis in October, marking the strongest rise since February 2023. This followed September's 8.7% increase.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices were up 0.4% in October, in line with expectations. Prices had increased 1.9% in September.

The euro area economy expanded as initially estimated in the third quarter, a flash estimate published by Eurostat showed. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.4% sequentially, following the second quarter's 0.6% expansion.

On a yearly basis, economic growth improved to 1.3%, in line with estimates, from 1.2% in the preceding period.

The EU economy grew 0.5% sequentially taking the annual growth to 1.5% in the third quarter. Both rates matched preliminary estimates.

Data showed that euro area employment remained stable in the third quarter after rising 0.1% in the second quarter. Year-on-year, employment growth eased to 0.4% from 0.5%.

Data from Eurostat showed eurozone trade deficit came in at €10.3 billion ($11.4 billion) in September, compared with €13.5 billion in the same month last year.

Eurozone GDP climbed 1.3% in the third quarter, compared with a 1.2% rise in the year-ago quarter.