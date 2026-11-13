FILE PHOTO - Tunisian Maritime National Guard intercept tiny boats carrying migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea, before towing them back to the shore of the Tunisian southern city of Sfax. (is associated with: «Frontex: Irregular EU border crossings fall 29% in first 10 months») Khaled Nasraoui/dpa

Irregular border crossings into the European Union fell by 29% in the first 10 months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, the bloc's border agency Frontex said on Friday.

The Warsaw-based agency recorded nearly 110,000 crossings during the period.

Numbers fell on almost all major migration routes, a decline EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner attributed to stronger international cooperation.

"The decline in illegal migration to the EU is the result of consistent work and greater stability in key regions," Brunner said in a statement to German-language media outlets. "Behind this are reforms, international agreements, and joint measures with our partner countries along the migration routes."

Decline varies depending on route

The sharpest decline, at 55%, was recorded on the central Mediterranean route between North Africa and Italy.

The largest share of all irregular entries into the EU, at nearly 60%, continued to occur in the eastern Mediterranean. However, the numbers declined here as well, by about 12%.

Meanwhile, the trend ran in the opposite direction in the western Mediterranean, where there was a 21% increase compared with 2025.

Changes were also particularly striking on the West African route along the Atlantic coast to Spain's Canary Islands. On this route, crossings fell by 13% over the same period. But the overall decline masked a sharp surge in October, when crossings were four times the number recorded in October 2025.

Many attempts to reach Europe in often unseaworthy boats end in tragic accidents. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 2,000 people have lost their lives in the Mediterranean alone so far this year.