Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron stand together during the family photo at the European Political Community (EPC) summit at the Convention Centre Dublin. (is associated with: «EU agrees on negotiating team for Russia-Ukraine talks») Brian Lawless/PA Wire/dpa

Five countries - Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland - together with the EU institutions will represent Europe in possible peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, European Council President António Costa said.

"We welcome all diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing Russia to the negotiating table," Costa told journalists in Dublin on Friday at the end of an EU summit. "We hope it will deliver concrete results."

On Thursday, US negotiator Jared Kushner indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to accept European involvement in the process.

Moscow has since contradicted Kushner's account, with Russia's Foreign Ministry saying it was unaware of any agreement to include European powers in talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

Germany, France and the UK have so far led European diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war, often supported by Italy and Poland, due to the size of their militaries and economies.

Although no longer a member of the EU, the UK has been a steadfast supporter of Kiev since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Under EU rules, Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas represent the bloc on foreign and security policy matters.

The discussion over who would speak for Europe in negotiations with Russia reignited when European representatives did not directly participate in US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine earlier this week in Abu Dhabi.

Delegations from Germany, France, the UK, Italy, the EU and NATO were however present in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier on Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany would participate in possible new talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, which he said would take place "in the coming weeks."

"Germany is set to be there, this is absolutely clear," Merz said in Dublin.

The agreement on a negotiating team announced by Costa, however, does not clarify which individuals would attend a potential meeting of international leaders with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.