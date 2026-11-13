Pope Leo XIV greets a crowd of young faithful at Chiclayo Airport. (is associated with: «Pope Leo gets warm welcome in former diocese of Chiclayo in Peru») Vatican Media/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

Pope Leo XIV received a tumultuous welcome upon his return to his former episcopal diocese of Chiclayo in northern Peru on Friday.

According to authorities, about 1 million people lined the streets of the major city to see their former bishop again. Many held up signs reading "Welcome home" or "Leo is a Chiclayan." Others waved photos of the current pope from earlier years in greeting.

The US-born pontiff served as bishop in the coastal diocese for eight years until his transfer to Rome in 2013. Prior to that, he had already worked as a missionary in Peru for more than a decade.

Back then, he was called "Padre Robert" or "Monseñor Roberto." From his time as bishop, he also holds Peruvian citizenship.

Riding in an open popemobile, Leo drove through a massive crowd that had gathered for a church service on a field near the Pacific coast.

There, Leo called out: "What a joy to be back in Chiclayo! It is a blessing for me." Citing local authorities, the Vatican put the number of participants at around 500,000 people.

At the same time, the pope expressed gratitude for the support over the past weeks during his treatment for cancer.

The 71-year-old spoke of a "moment of trial, which I am gradually overcoming with God's help."

In October, doctors detected a malignant tumour in Leo's right lung, requiring him to undergo surgery. According to his treating physicians, he is now cancer-free again.

Leo has been in Peru since Wednesday for a multi-day visit as part of a South America trip. He is expected back in Rome on Tuesday.