FILE PHOTO - Austria's Konrad Laimer attends a press conference at Kansas City Stadium ahead of Austria's 2026 FIFA World Cup Group J match against Algeria. (is associated with: «Laimer urges Austria to apply pressure to Ireland despite injuries») Georg Hochmuth/APA/dpa

Konrad Laimer is convinced Austria have what it takes to win Saturday’s Nations League match with the Republic of Ireland in Linz despite the absence of key personnel.

Austria are in control of their own destiny, leading the group by three points heading into their final two fixtures, and would earn automatic promotion to League A with victory over Ireland.

Ralf Rangnick has been dealt a double blow, adding Xaver Schlager and Alexander Prass to an ever-growing list of injured players ahead of the Ireland match and Tuesday’s group-stage closer against Israel.

“We have to exert some pressure,” said Laimer. “We have to look to see if we can get some chances to score goals. The Republic of Ireland have a good team, but I think if we perform well we can win the game tomorrow.”

Rangnick has reinforced his squad with the addition of 19-year-old Stuttgart midfielder Yanik Spalt, who joined the side for their final training session.

Christoph Baumgartner is expected to be available for 65 to 70 minutes for the Ireland clash, which will see a different man between the posts – Werder Bremen goalkeeper Alexander Schlager – than their reverse fixture, a 2-2 draw at the Aviva Stadium.

Kosovo and Ireland both sit on five points apiece, but even if Austria finish with as many points as the former they would still be promoted due to the better record in direct matches.

Laimer believes the home support will give his side a marginal advantage, adding: “It really spurs us. We gain momentum. This counts for Linz, this counts for Vienna.

“It’s just being quicker, running quicker, scoring more goals, and with the fans being super supportive, it’s like some additional value.”