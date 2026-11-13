Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron stand together during the family photo at the European Political Community (EPC) summit at the Convention Centre Dublin. (is associated with: «EU agrees on negotiating team for Russia-Ukraine talks») Brian Lawless/PA Wire/dpa

Five countries - Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland - together with the EU institutions will represent Europe in possible peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, European Council President António Costa said.

"We welcome all diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing Russia to the negotiating table," Costa told journalists in Dublin on Friday at the end of an EU summit. "We hope it will deliver concrete results."

On Thursday, US negotiator Jared Kushner indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to accept European involvement in the process. Moscow has since contradicted Kushner's account.

Germany, France and the UK have so far led European diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war, often supported by Italy and Poland, due to the size of their militaries and economies.