US envoys Steve Witkoff (R) and Jared Kushner (L) stand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as they speak to media following a meeting at Baldonnel Aerodrome, on the outskirts of Dublin. (is associated with: «Moscow contradicts Kushner on European role in Ukraine talks») Irish Defence Forces/PA Wire/dpa

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday it was unaware of any agreement to include European powers in talks on ending the war in Ukraine, casting doubt on a US announcement a day earlier that Moscow and Kiev had approved their participation.

"As far as Russia's Foreign Ministry is aware, the issue was not discussed during the talks with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to a request for comment on the announcement.

US negotiator Kushner said late Thursday, following a meeting in Dublin with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that both Russia and Ukraine had agreed to involve the Europeans in the next round of negotiations.

"We cannot conclude this deal without the Europeans being at the table," Kushner told reporters, standing alongside Zelensky and Witkoff. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin "is willing to give it a try."

European leaders have sought a seat at the negotiating table, arguing that any settlement would have direct implications for the continent's security. Ukraine also hopes to join the European Union.

Hours before meeting Zelensky, Kushner and Witkoff held talks with Putin in Moscow. No Foreign Ministry representative attended that meeting, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The agency said Putin was accompanied only by his foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky and envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Kushner and Witkoff travelled to Moscow and Dublin following trilateral talks with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Abu Dhabi.

Russia has been waging its full-scale war against Ukraine for more than four and a half years.