FILE PHOTO - English comedian David Walliams carries the TV Judge award at the press room of the 2018 National Television Awards at the O2 Arena in London, England, 23 January 2018. (is associated with: «Police probing sex offence allegations against UK comic David Walliams») Matt Crossick/PA Wire/dpa

London's Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into a series of alleged "serious" sex offences against British television personality David Walliams.

The force said it has received a number of non-recent allegations against Walliams "in recent days."

In a statement on Friday, the Met said the complaints made are separate from those previously reported by ITV News and The Guardian.

But it added those reports are being reviewed by officers "to establish whether there is any evidence of offences."

The best-selling author, who rose to fame on the comedy series "Little Britain," was recently named as the man accused of sexual misconduct and abusing his power to groom teenagers as young as 15 after temporary reporting restrictions were lifted.

Walliams denies any wrongdoing.

Commenting on allegations police had received, Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, whose team is leading the investigation, said: "We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward and speak to us, no matter when it happened."

"We know reporting allegations of this nature can be daunting, but specialist officers are on hand to provide support, answer questions and guide you through the process."

The Met is yet to confirm how many alleged offences have been reported or what Walliams has been accused of.

Police have also not confirmed when or where the incidents are alleged to have taken place.