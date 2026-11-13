FILE PHOTO - British Singer Bonnie Tyler performs on the stage of Fontes do Sar Multipurpose Pavilion during a concert. (is associated with: «Bonnie Tyler sings of 'love, light and peace' on posthumous track») César Arxina/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Welsh pop star Bonnie Tyler sings of “love, light and peace” and remembers “the ones who still live on inside our hearts” on her posthumous Christmas single.

The singer, whose real name was Gaynor Hopkins, died aged 75 on July 8 after being treated in intensive care, and being placed in an induced coma, following emergency intestinal surgery.

Fans can hear the singer’s recognizable husky tones once more on her latest track "Love, Light And Peace," which was released on Friday.

The festive track is the last song Tyler recorded, and features an ad-libbed farewell: “To all, goodnight.”

Tyler also sings: “I wish you love, light and peace this Christmas day. The brightest stars to guide your way.”

The track contains festive touches throughout, including sleigh bells and angels, and lyrics touching on grief and loss take on a new meaning in light of her death.

Tyler sings: “Blessed are the ones who still live on inside our hearts. Here’s to the best of them.”

The song was written by Chrissie Hammond and Terry Britten, the latter of whom worked with Tyler on her 1977 debut album "The World Starts Tonight."

Grammy-winner Britten, who has worked with the likes of Tina Turner, Cliff Richard and Michael Jackson, also produced Tyler’s latest track alongside David Mackay.

Tyler’s husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan, previously said she would have wanted fans to hear the music she was working on, and gave his blessing for the release of "Love, Light And Peace."

The star, who was born in Neath in South Wales, continued to make music and perform up until her death, having released her 18th studio album "The Best Is Yet To Come" in 2021.

Tributes poured in from across the music world when Tyler died, and Bryan Adams, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rod Stewart and Melanie C were among the mourners.

Her funeral took place in August, and thousands of fans lined the streets of Mumbles in Swansea, where Tyler lived and was well-known, as her coffin was taken home before a celebration of her life.

Tyler was best known for her 1980s’ hit "Total Eclipse Of The Heart," for which she achieved international fame and which soared to the top of the charts in the UK and the US.

"Faster Than The Speed of Night," the album which featured the smash-hit track, was also a chart-topping success and landed the singer her only UK number one album.

Tyler released many other hit songs including "Holding Out For A Hero," "It’s A Heartache" and "If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man)."

Tyler did not receive a Grammy Award during her decades-long career but did receive three nominations.

She was made an MBE in 2023 for services to music.