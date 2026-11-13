Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown participates in a team practice session ahead of their NFL Week 10 regular-season game against the New England Patriots. (is associated with: «Lions coach praises German WR St Brown ahead of Munich game») Sven Hoppe/dpa

Detroit Lions' German-American wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown received special praise from his coach ahead of his first NFL regular season game in Germany.

"He's got the heart of a lion, no pun intended. But, that's what he represents. He's always been the guy that in the moments you need him, he will always be there for you," coach Dan Campbell said in a news conference on Friday.

"He is one of the most consistent players, if not the most consistent player I've ever been around as a player and as a coach. So, he's a great teammate. He's a hard worker. He's very disciplined. He's got a good sense of humour."

On Sunday, the Lions host the New England Patriots at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Lions landed in Germany on Friday morning and headed to practice shortly after. The flight back to the United States is to depart right after the game.

However, the team still wants to find time to enjoy the short trip - especially St Brown.

"We're excited to be here. Everybody's been so hospitable. We just got here, but it's outstanding. It's beautiful. The weather's unbelievable, so we're excited to be here," Campbell said.

He added that his star player looked happier than usual before the trip to Germany: "I know how special this is for him and his family." St Brown's mother is native from Leverkusen, while his father is from the US.

Asked whether St Brown had taught him any German words, Campbell initially apologized, before explaining that "I've been known to use profanity, so bear with me here."

"I always give these pointers to the team on just little subtleties about one of them is spreading our wings, man. It's time to spread our wings and fly, right? But, I like to use a little profanity, so I'm looking up a way to say somewhat maybe the F word in front of wings, spread your - and so I see 'Scheisse' (s**t) is as close as I can get to it."

This year, the NFL is hosting a record of nine international games. Three in London and one each in Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne, Paris and Madrid already took place. Mexico City hosts one game later this month.