EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks to media ahead of the EU summit held at the Convention Centre in Dublin. (is associated with: «Europeans warn of Russian 'traps' in Ukraine peace efforts») Liam Mcburney/PA Wire/dpa

EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas warned on Friday that Europe risked falling into Russia's "traps" by debating Moscow's demands for new security arrangements instead of insisting on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Speaking on the sidelines of an EU summit in Dublin, Kallas said a ceasefire was a prerequisite for negotiations and would be a test of whether Russia actually wanted peace.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had criticized what he described as Europe’s unwillingness to discuss a future security order on the continent, saying European countries had not even appointed a negotiator.

"If we start to talk about what Russia is asking regarding the security architecture, we actually walk into the traps that Russia is setting us," Kallas said.

"Let's focus on what it is at hand. We have one aggressor and one victim. The aggressor does not have security concerns. Nobody has ever attacked them, they have attacked others. I mean, keep the focus, people," she urged.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also rejected negotiations on Europe's defence and security arrangements with Russia.

"We don’t need to discuss that – it already exists. Specifically, it is NATO, and it is the European part of NATO."

"We're falling in the trap of Putin here," warned Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs.

Putin "wants us to talk about things which are not important" instead of discussing support for Ukraine during the upcoming winter and possible peace talks, Kulbergs said.

EU leaders mull billions for next Ukraine aid package

"Europe is Ukraine’s key supporter. This applies both financially and militarily," said Merz.

Leaders in Dublin mulled additional financial aid for war-torn Ukraine worth up to €45 billion ($49.7 billion) for 2027.

In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country's budget is €70 billion short for the next year. Previously, the EU had provided for around two-thirds of Kiev's financial needs.

Merz said he has "received a great deal of support" for his push to link any agreement on new aid for Ukraine to the EU's next multiannual budget, on which an agreement is also to be reached by the end of the year.

Ahead of the meeting, some countries, including the Czech Republic and Slovakia, have pushed back against linking the two issues. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico even spoke of blackmail by Merz.

The European Commission is expected to present a formal proposal for a new aid package in the coming weeks before the next EU leaders' summit in Brussels.