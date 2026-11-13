Climate campaigners embrace to celebrate winning a landmark case against the Norwegian state, after the court ruled that government approvals for three North Sea oil and gas fields were invalid due to inadequate climate impact assessments. (is associated with: «Climate activists win legal challenge to Norway oil fields») Terje Pedersen/NTB/dpa

Climate activists have won a lawsuit against the approval of three North Sea oil fields at Norway's Supreme Court, which on Friday declared the state permits for developing and operating them invalid, the NTB news agency reported.

The court upheld previous lower court rulings on the challenges, finding that the state had granted permits for the Breidablikk, Yggdrasil and Tyrving fields without examining the projects to the extent required by law.

The environmental groups Greenpeace and Nature and Youth had both accused the state of not sufficiently investigating the climate impacts. They hailed the ruling as groundbreaking.

"The days when oil companies could withhold information about the climate damage they inflict on us and on humanity are over," Haldis Tjeldflaat Helle, chair of Greenpeace in Norway, told the NTB news agency.

However, the ruling did not automatically affect the oil companies' production rights, the court said. The companies were not party to the lawsuit.

"The Supreme Court makes unmistakably clear that this ruling only has a legal effect on the state, not on the affected companies Equinor and Aker BP," Norwegian government lawyer Fredrik Sejersted told NTB.

The ministry in charge must now re-examine the cases and the state must cover the legal costs.

Oil production began several years ago at the Breidablikk and Tyrving sites. Production at Yggdrasil is scheduled to start next year.