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Hungary's industrial output growth confirmed at 8.2%
Hungary's industrial production growth eased as initially estimated in September, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.
The volume of industrial production advanced an unadjusted 8.2% yearly in September, slower than the 8.8% surge a month ago. That was in line with the flash data published on November 4. In July, production logged a growth of 4.7%.
Within the industry, production increased by 9% in manufacturing, which represents a decisive weight of 96% of total production. Mining and quarrying jumped 136%, while the energy industry logged a slower increase of 0.2%.
Production expanded in the majority of the manufacturing subsections, with the largest growth in the manufacture of transport equipment, the agency said.
On a working-day-adjusted basis, the annual growth in industrial production also slowed 8.2% from 8.8%.
Compared to the previous month, industrial production rose seasonally-and working-day-adjusted 0.9% in September after rising 1.1% a month ago, as estimated.