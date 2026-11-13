FILE PHOTO - The flag of Hungary flies in Budapest. (is associated with: «Hungary's industrial output growth confirmed at 8.2%») Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Hungary's industrial production growth eased as initially estimated in September, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The volume of industrial production advanced an unadjusted 8.2% yearly in September, slower than the 8.8% surge a month ago. That was in line with the flash data published on November 4. In July, production logged a growth of 4.7%.

Within the industry, production increased by 9% in manufacturing, which represents a decisive weight of 96% of total production. Mining and quarrying jumped 136%, while the energy industry logged a slower increase of 0.2%.

Production expanded in the majority of the manufacturing subsections, with the largest growth in the manufacture of transport equipment, the agency said.

On a working-day-adjusted basis, the annual growth in industrial production also slowed 8.2% from 8.8%.

Compared to the previous month, industrial production rose seasonally-and working-day-adjusted 0.9% in September after rising 1.1% a month ago, as estimated.