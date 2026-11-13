US manager and new Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino during press conference at the Arthur M. Blank National Training Centre. Pochettino has been appointed as Manchester United head coach from November 18, the club have announced. (is associated with: «Pochettino breaks down in tears during United States press conference») Press Association/PA Wire/dpa

Manchester United’s new head coach Mauricio Pochettino broke down in tears on Friday as he said leaving his role with the United States had been “one of the most difficult decisions” of his whole career.

United confirmed the Argentinian as their new head coach on Friday, just over 24 hours after they sacked Michael Carrick after the club’s worst start to a season since 1986.

Pochettino will take charge of the US’ Nations League matches against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday before heading to Manchester next week, with his official start date being November 18.

He became emotional as he expressed his thanks to US Soccer staff at a press conference on Friday.

“It’s difficult now to talk for me because I am a very emotional guy,” he said.

“I think always when we started to talk about that idea of become a head coach of this amazing country, this amazing federation, we were very excited about that, and to share a project that we really, really believe in, and a project and a programme that we were evolving together…..that is why it makes more difficult that decision. A decision that in some parts is a very sad decision.”

Flanked by US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone and its chief executive JT Batson, Pochettino added: “I am talking with my heart, and I want to say a big thank you to you, because we recovered our motivation.

“We recovered our capacity to dream big, the capacity to train players that really want to improve and really want to share good moments, and players that really care about the federation and this country, and they want to put the the country and the federation in the place that it deserves to be.”

As he tried to hold back tears, he said: “You never lied to us. The human being is in front of everything, and that is why this is a really difficult decision. But we need to move forward.

“But a big thank you from my heart and from my people, because you always were transparent.

“We learned a lot from you all, from this country. I think it was one of the most difficult decisions in our whole career.”