FILE PHOTO - Former German coach Joachim Loew pictured prior to the start of the UEFA Europa League soccer match between SC Freiburg and FC Basel at Europa-Park Stadium. (is associated with: «Ex-Germany coach Löw: New beginning under Klopp 'palpable'») Tom Weller/dpa

Former Germany coach Joachim Löw has already noticed a change in atmosphere since Jürgen Klopp took charge of the national team.

"The whole nation wanted Jürgen Klopp as coach. The new beginning is palpable, new players are involved, we are experiencing a departure into a different era, the mood is positive again," the 2014 World Cup champion told the Kicker sports magazine.

Klopp replaced Julian Nagelsmann, who led Germany in a disappointing World Cup campaign earlier this year. In his first four games, Klopp, however, claimed only on win in the Nations League.

But Löw said that nobody should expect miracles from the new coach: "He needs to have time, his team must find itself."

Klopp has a contract until after the 2030 World Cup, but before that, he has Euro 2028 on the schedule.

"The final verdict is always when you return home from a tournament. At the major tournaments, you have to prove yourself," Löw said.