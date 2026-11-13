FILE PHOTO - English comedian David Walliams carries the TV Judge award at the press room of the 2018 National Television Awards at the O2 Arena in London. (is associated with: «German publisher halts delivery of books by accused UK comic Walliams») Matt Crossick/PA Wire/dpa

German publishing house Fischer Sauerländer said on Friday that it has halted distribution of books by British author and comedian David Walliams amid sexual misconduct allegations against the "Little Britain" star.

"We are currently in close contact with the original British publisher, HarperCollins UK, to terminate our licensing agreements," a spokeswoman for the publisher told dpa. "We have also stopped shipping all books by David Walliams."

The Frankfurt-based publisher has released 22 titles by Walliams, selling more than 1 million copies in German overall. Fischer Sauerländer is one of 50 licensing partners worldwide.

In the UK, Walliams rose to fame with the television comedy sketch series "Little Britain," as well as serving as a judge on the talent show "Britain's Got Talent."

His best-known books include "Gangsta Granny," "The World's Worst Children," and "Mr Stink."

The 55-year-old comedian rejects multiple allegations of grooming teenage girls, preying on young women for sex, and workplace sexual harassment.

The allegations emerged publicly in two stages - first through workplace complaints at his publisher in late 2025, and then in full this week following a three-year media investigation and a High Court battle.

The BBC subsequently announced that it would temporarily remove several shows, including "Little Britain," from its platforms.

At the same time, the British national broadcaster is reviewing all content featuring Walliams or to which he contributed as a writer.

According to the PA news agency, the ruling Labour Party has also suspended his party membership. Walliams' literary agency, Independent Talent Group, has also reportedly ended its partnership with him.