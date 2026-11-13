FILE PHOTO - The minehunter "Fulda" departs from the naval base in Kiel for the Mediterranean. The transfer is part of a pre-deployment for a possible deployment in the Strait of Hormuz. (is associated with: «German parliament extends Mediterranean mission mandate») Marcus Golejewski/dpa

Germany's armed forces will continue to participate in the NATO mission "Sea Guardian" to monitor the Mediterranean Sea in the coming year, a majority of lawmakers in Berlin voted on Friday.

However, the size of the deployment is to be reduced: instead of the previous maximum of 550 military personnel, only up to 440 will now be deployed in the mission aimed at combatting terrorism and arms smuggling.

In the vote, the Bundestag, or lower chamber of parliament, extended Germany's participation by one year until the end of November 2027.