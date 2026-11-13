FILE PHOTO - Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner celebrates defeating Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles final match of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. (is associated with: «Sinner: It's tough watching others play amid injury recovery») Ben Whitley/PA Wire/dpa

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner admitted that "it's tough watching others play" while he's been sidelined due to injury.

“The worst thing about this injury for me is that I can’t compete, I can’t play tennis. My life outside of tennis is also somewhat restricted, simply because I can’t do things I really enjoy, because I also want to protect my knee as much as possible,” Sinner said in this week's episode of his YouTube series "Jannik Sinner Unfiltered - Health & Recovery."

“And I won’t lie: it’s tough watching the others play and not being able to compete myself.”

Sinner hasn't played since his triumph at Wimbledon in July due to a knee injury. He was forced to end his season prematurely and lost the number one spot in the men's ATP rankings to Alexander Zverev.

He's now eyeing a comeback at the Australian Open in January.