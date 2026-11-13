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Sinner: It's tough watching others play amid injury recovery
Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner admitted that "it's tough watching others play" while he's been sidelined due to injury.
“The worst thing about this injury for me is that I can’t compete, I can’t play tennis. My life outside of tennis is also somewhat restricted, simply because I can’t do things I really enjoy, because I also want to protect my knee as much as possible,” Sinner said in this week's episode of his YouTube series "Jannik Sinner Unfiltered - Health & Recovery."
“And I won’t lie: it’s tough watching the others play and not being able to compete myself.”
Sinner hasn't played since his triumph at Wimbledon in July due to a knee injury. He was forced to end his season prematurely and lost the number one spot in the men's ATP rankings to Alexander Zverev.
He's now eyeing a comeback at the Australian Open in January.