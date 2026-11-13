The car belonging to Julian Reichelt, editor-in-chief of the German right-wing online media outlet "Nius", lies burned out on the side of the road in Berlin-Charlottenburg. (is associated with: «Car of divisive German news editor set alight in arson attack») Sven Kaeuler/dpa

Julian Reichelt, the former editor-in-chief of Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper, says he was targeted in an arson attack after his car was set on fire and largely destroyed on a street in Berlin.

Reichelt, who is now editor-in-chief at the Nius news portal he co-founded, said the arson attack took place overnight in Berlin's western Charlottenburg district. He reported on the incident on Nius himself on Friday.

Police confirmed arson and said a passer-by had reported it at 2:07 am, but did not name anyone. The fire department was called to the scene and extinguished the fire.

"It is completely clear that this was a targeted attack," Reichelt said. He spoke of an "attempt at intimidation against new free media that stand up against this left-wing extremism," and said someone had likely spied out his car on purpose. Nius published photos of the destroyed car.

Similar arson attacks occurred several years ago targeting cars belonging to a columnist for B.Z., another Berlin newspaper. In one case, a letter with left-wing extremist content was later published, claiming responsibility.

Reichelt is a divisive figure in Germany's media scene. He was fired from Bild for abuse of power in 2021, after several media outlets published an investigative report detailing several allegations of sexual harassment.

Reichelt has always denied the accusations, describing them as a "smear campaign."