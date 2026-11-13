FILE PHOTO - An ambulance stands at the entrance of Nasser Hospital in September. (is associated with: «Israel says deadly Gaza hospital strike targeted Hamas command centre») Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Israel's military said it targeted a Hamas commander and a command centre in an airstrike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital, while Palestinian health authorities said at least six people were killed, including a 13-year-old boy.

The Hamas-run health authority said hospital staff, patients and people accompanying them were among those killed in the strike on Wednesday night.

Aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said more than 50 people were injured and the hospital’s inpatient department suffered extensive damage, leaving its emergency, radiology, laboratory and operating theatre out of service.

The Israeli military on Friday identified its target as Muhammad Abu Ismail, a commander in Hamas's Khan Younis brigade, accusing him of involvement in attacks on Israelis and of holding hostages.

It alleged that Hamas used the hospital's second floor as a command centre to prepare attacks on Israeli troops, with civilians barred from entering. It also accused the Palestinian military group of storing weapons and holding hostages at the hospital.

The military said it took precautions to limit civilian harm and had previously demanded an end to military activity there. Its claims could not be independently verified.

MSF condemned the attack, describing Nasser as southern Gaza's last partially functioning hospital and a vital source of care for an estimated 1.3 million people.

The aid group had suspended its non-urgent activities there earlier this year, citing armed men on the grounds and arbitrary arrests of patients. The hospital rejected that account at the time.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been in place in the Gaza Strip since October 2025, but deadly attacks occur frequently.