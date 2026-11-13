FILE PHOTO - Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten attends a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after their meeting at the Federal Chancellery. (is associated with: «Dutch coalition aims for restart to avert collapse») Michael Kappeler/dpa

The Dutch minority coalition of centre-left liberal Prime Minister Rob Jetten is heading for a restart after long crisis talks between party leaders, media reported on Friday.

"The coalition no longer exists in its current form," members of the VVD party told Dutch reporters. The free-market party VVD is calling for new coalition talks, according to media reports. It is currently unclear what this would mean in terms of content. The crisis talks were continuing on Friday afternoon.

Prime Minister Jetten is campaigning for a fresh start and is negotiating with his coalition's party leaders. Representatives of his D66 party and of the conservative Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) want to prevent a collapse of the government.

Coalition dispute over "millionaire tax"

The parties are fiercely divided over a tax reform and the introduction of a "millionaire tax."

After parliament passed the measure late on Thursday, the VVD - which is opposed to the measure - threatened to leave the coalition, making a collapse seem inevitable.

The government has been in office for less than nine months and has no majority in either chamber of parliament.

The D66 and CDA had previously agreed with the Pro opposition party to introduce the special tax, which very wealthy residents are to pay. For the VVD, this was a breach of the coalition agreement.

Left or right course

Since taking office, the three-party alliance has been dominated by a dispute over its political direction. The VVD wants to achieve majorities with the help of radical right-wing parties and strictly rejects cooperation with Pro, a progressive party.

The other two coalition partners, by contrast, are seeking compromises with Pro.

Parliament highly fragmented

Forming a new government with a majority in parliament would be virtually impossible if the coalition were to collapse. The legislature is fragmented and now has 17 parliamentary groups. Radical and far-right parties hold almost a third of the seats.

Most parties reject new elections because they fear another long period of gridlock. In nearly five years, three governments have collapsed early.