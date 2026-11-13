German climate activist Luisa Neubauer (front) takes part in a protest organized by the climate movement Fridays for Future on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya. (is associated with: «Climate activists warn of looming 'heat hell' at COP31 in Turkey») Torsten Holtz/dpa

Activists from the Fridays for Future movement demonstrated at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Turkey on Friday, calling for greater ambition in the fight against global warming.

The people inside the COP31 negotiating rooms cannot be relied upon, said Luisa Neubauer, the primary organizer and spokeswoman for the group in Germany.

"They have produced a climate hell that we do not accept. We refuse to grow old in a 2.8-degree Celsius heat hell. We refuse to simply accept their climate dystopia as the only future intended for us," she said.

According to the latest calculations by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the planet is heading toward 2.8 degrees of warming by the end of the century under current climate policies.

Those affected by climate change from Mexico, Peru and Taiwan also took part in the protest in Antalya, which drew around 20 participants. In Germany, Fridays for Future has also planned nationwide protests at roughly 70 locations.

The two-week negotiations involving around 190 countries are scheduled to conclude next Friday.

The talks focus on combating global warming as well as pushing for more aid for vulnerable nations so they can better adapt to its devastating consequences.