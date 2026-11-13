German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the EU summit at the Convention Centre in Dublin. (is associated with: «Merz: Germany to participate in Ukraine peace talks 'in coming weeks'») Ansgar Haase/dpa

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany will participate in possible new talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine - which he said would take place "in the coming weeks" - as European Union leaders discussed who should speak for the bloc.

"Germany is set to be there, this is absolutely clear," said Merz on Friday, on the margins of a European Union summit in Dublin.

The discussion on who represents Europe in negotiations with Russia reignited when European representatives did not directly participate in US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine earlier this week in Abu Dhabi.

Delegations from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the EU and NATO were however present in Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, US negotiator Jared Kushner indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to accept European involvement in the process.

Talks with European participation "are now due to take place for the first time in the coming weeks," Merz told journalists on Friday.

"We will, of course, continue to represent common European interests there as well," said Merz, who expects the same group of Europeans to be involved who was already present in Abu Dhabi.

The bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas urged the gathered leaders to stick to current EU rules under which she, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen represents the EU on foreign and security policy matters.