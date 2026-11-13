FILE PHOTO - Flags are flying on the grounds of the Rheinmetall plant in Neuss. (is associated with: «Dortmund to end controversial partnership with arms maker Rheinmetall») Federico Gambarini/dpa

Borussia Dortmund are ending their controversial partnership with arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, the Bundesliga club said in a statement on Friday.

The contract, which expires mid-2027, will not be extended after three years.

The decision was reached by mutual agreement and the decisive factor was the ongoing criticism from Dortmund fans regarding the partnership, the club acknowledged.

"We are aware of the criticism from our members and from some of the fans," Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer said and explained that this was taken into account during the discussions with Rheinmetall.

Rheinmetall is Germany's largest arms company and has seen strong growth amid Russia's war in Ukraine and the general arms boom.

When the sponsorship deal was announced in 2024, there was heavy criticism from pacifists, human rights organizations and parts of the Dortmund fan base.

During a general assembly in that same year, club members voted against extending the contract. However, the decision was not binding for the Dortmund management.

Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke recently told the Ausgerechnet podcast: "I underestimated how many Borussia Dortmund fans tell me: 'We're not against Rheinmetall. We just don't want Borussia Dortmund to promote a company that manufactures weapons.' That's a point of view I don't necessarily have to adopt, but I fully accept it."