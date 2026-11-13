Spain's annual inflation rate held steady at 4.9% in October, its highest level since February 2023, final figures from the national statistics office INE showed on Friday.

The consumer price figures confirmed the preliminary estimate.

Inflation measured by the harmonized index of consumer prices, which allows comparisons across European Union countries, eased to 4.9% from 5% in September, also matching the preliminary estimate.

Core inflation remained unchanged at 3.1%, INE confirmed.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.6%, twice September's 0.3% increase. Harmonized prices increased by 0.5%. Both figures matched preliminary estimates.