FILE PHOTO - Logo of Germany's BND foreign intelligence service (is associated with: «Germany expands powers of spy agencies at home and abroad») Christophe Gateau/dpa

German intelligence agencies are to receive more powers to combat espionage, terrorism and sabotage under a major reform approved by lawmakers on Friday.

The Bundestag, the lower chamber of the parliament in Berlin, passed the overhaul of intelligence laws with 309 votes in favour, 190 against, and 71 abstentions.

As a result, Germany's foreign intelligence service, the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), and its domestic agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) will receive additional tools, such as in telecommunications surveillance and cross-checking of biometric data.

In future, the BfV will no longer be limited to gathering information and monitoring individuals. Under certain conditions, it will also be permitted to secretly enter homes and take action against explosives or weapons. Arrests or overt searches remain strictly reserved for the police.

The BND is also receiving operational intervention powers and will be able to disable servers belonging to state-sponsored hacker groups abroad, for example.

A panel composed of former judges will review the legality of certain measures in advance.

Threats from abroad

WIth the reform, the ruling coalition composed of the CDU/CSU conservative bloc and the social democrats (SPD) is also responding to intensified threats from foreign intelligence services - particularly those of Russia, China and Iran.

The changes are intended to reduce dependence on information supplied by the intelligence services of friendly nations.

Germany's opposition accuses the government of abolishing the separation between the police and intelligence services. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, on the other hand, spoke of a "reform of the century."

"We are a target of hybrid threats," the conservative politician said. "Germany is an operational theatre for terrorism, extremism and foreign powers."

Now the intelligence services would become true secret services, said Dobrindt, rejecting claims that the reform creates a new "secret police" and stressing that it serves to protect democracy.